100 mph NC chase comes to an end when suspect’s vehicle runs out of gas, deputies say

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A man who fled from a state trooper after being pulled over in Bladen County ran out of gas during the pursuit.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Jason Weissinger clocked a car traveling at 102 mph on N.C. Highway 87 near N.C. Highway 20 just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Weissinger pulled the car over, but as he approached the vehicle, the car sped away.

After a short chase, the car ran out of gas and the driver, Demetrius Sherell Rayshan Gamble, was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, Weissinger reportedly found a backpack containing approximately 298 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office then responded to the scene.

Gamble, 25, has been charged with:

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana

Driving while license revoked

Failure to wear seat belt

Speeding 102 mph in a 55 mph zone

Reckless driving to endanger

Fleeing to elude arrest

