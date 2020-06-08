100+ surfers ‘paddle out’ at NC coast to honor George Floyd

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – You will typically see dozens of surfers in the water off Wrightsville Beach each Saturday morning.

This Saturday, more than 100 surfers hit the water for a purpose.

They came together to honor the memory of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Surfers often pay tribute to loved ones or others who have passed through what they call a “paddle out.”

Aaron Koenig shared some images of the event early Saturday morning in Wrightsville Beach as the crowd formed a large circle in the area.

More headlines from CBS17.com: