1,000 North Carolinians to get at-home antibody test to determine if they had coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Health officials in North Carolina are starting year-long random sample of 1,000 people across the state to see if they may have had COVID-19.

Wake Forest Baptist Health is heading the study. Research experts say 1,000 at-home antibody test kits will be mailed to a representative sample of North Carolinians.

State officials say Wake Forest University will receive a $100,000 fund to purchase and mail the kits to residents.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

The General Assembly-funded study will provide data to help legislators make decisions in the coming weeks. The funding comes from the legislature’s existing discretionary account that is used to pay for legislative operations and business.

“This groundbreaking Wake Forest Baptist Health study, led by Dr. John Sanders, will fill a critical data gap that’s been missing for many weeks, and will help us learn if the true situation is better or worse than the models project. Nobody knows the true hospitalization and fatality rates for this virus, even as the government has ordered a full-scale economic shutdown,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger.

Researchers say they have identified early study participants through Wake Forest Baptist’s patient platform. The sample will be statistically representative of the larger population.

Participants in a subset of the main study will use an at-home antibody test kit to prick their finger, and the test will use a drop of blood to identify whether it contains COVID-19 antibodies.

If antibodies are present, it would signal with a high probability that the person has already had the virus.

Much like a political opinion poll, researchers will use the proportion of people in the representative sample who have antibodies to extrapolate the prevalence of immunity to the larger population.

The 1,000 test kits are provided by Scanwell Health, a Los Angeles-based digital health company focused on smartphone-enabled, at-home diagnostics.

Researchers will provide participants with at-home antibody test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time.

Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through this study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’s prevalence in the population.

Experts say it will provide a much broader understanding of the true hospitalization and fatality rates than presently exists.

If the situation is as bad or worse than projected, experts say this data will instill confidence in government decisions and increase compliance, which would be necessary for an effective public health strategy.