CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Someone stole American Girl doll products totaling to over $1,000 from a south Charlotte mall during Black Friday shopping, police say.

According to a police report, the thieves took the dolls between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. from the American Girl store at SouthPark Mall on Sharon Road.

The items, totaling to over $1,000, included American Girl “Blaire” doll models and accessories.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

