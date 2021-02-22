$10K reward offered for NC couple wanted for murder who could be in Smoky Mountains

The search continues for a couple wanted on murder charges in North Carolina that may be in the Smoky Mountains.

Investigators say Tangela Parker, 49, shot and killed a coworker in Hickory, North Carolina following an argument at work on January 13.

Parker is wanted for first-degree murder and her husband, 61-year-old Eric Parker, is wanted for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Authorities believe the two may be hiding out somewhere near the North Carolina-Tennessee border. The two were last seen driving a beige 2019 Honda CRV with license plate FAM5669.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward up to $10,000 dollars for information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a confidential tip to 877-WANTED2 or www.usmarshals.gov/tips.