10th straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations in NC; 6,000+ new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to statistics from the NCDHHS, Saturday is the 10th straight day a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was set in North Carolina. Currently, 2,577 people are hospitalized.

The net total of hospitalizations has increased every day for 10 days in a row and in 18 of the past 20 days.

The state’s seven-day average number of hospitalizations has also reached a record level, averaging 2,400 people in hospitals every day over the past week.

There were 6,153 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Saturday, the fifth time in eight days of more than 6,000 new cases.

A total of 41,224 cases were added this week, an increase of 35 percent from last week’s total of 30,594.

North Carolina has also surpassed 20,000 total cases in nursing homes, with that number growing to 20,096.

There have been 2,192 deaths at nursing homes — or, nearly 11 percent of the total cases there have resulted in death.

For cases not involving nursing homes, 0.8 percent of cases have resulted in death.

Another 44 deaths were reported Saturday. There has been at least 10 reported every day for two full weeks, the longest such streak with that many every day.

The total number of deaths is up to 5,796.

The percent positive is now 11.7 percent based on results from Thursday, and has been in double digits for 11 times in 12 days.