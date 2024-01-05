RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 20 stores in North Carolina were recently fined more than $115,000 for over-charging customers, according to The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Of the 18 stores recently fined, 11 were Family Dollar, three were Dollar General, and one was Target, officials said.

The fines are not the first time the agency has reported several stores in North Carolina were over-charging with price scanning.

“Inspectors continued to find significant numbers of price scanner errors at stores across the state,” North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said in the news release, which announced $117,845 in fines.

He said that customers should check receipts and notify store managers if they see an error.

The agency has unannounced checks of price-scanning systems in stores to check for accuracy between the shelf or advertised price against the register’s price.

If a store has more than a 2 percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.

“Our standards division remained diligent in its effort to protect consumers across our state,” Troxler said.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection.

The following stores were cited, officials said:

Lee County — Dollar General at 2461 Hawkins Ave., Sanford paid $3,330 in penalties. An initial inspection in June found an error rate of 6% based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 6.67% based on 20 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid its penalty in October and passed a follow-up inspection in November.

In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.