11-foot alligator takes stroll along downtown Wilmington street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-foot long alligator tied up traffic for a short time in Wilmington early Tuesday until he moved back into the water, police said.

Wilmington police said the gator moved along McRae Street near Cornelius Harnett Drive and under the Martin Luther King Parkway overpass.

Police shut down McRae Street to allow the gator to move safely along the road until North Carolina Wildlife officers arrived.

Traffic was slowed in the area until officers were able to help the gator back into water near Smith Creek.

Wilmington police even live-streamed some of the gator on Facebook.

Wilmington police thanked Wildlife and New Hanover County Animal Control for their help.

