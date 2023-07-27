PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WNCN) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 11 people from the water Wednesday after an airboat capsized near Oregon Inlet on the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, a Dare County dispatcher contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina to relay that the OBX 1, a 20-foot airboat, capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet.

The dispatcher also said there were various degrees of injuries and that all passengers were reported to be wearing life jackets, a news release from the Coast Guard stated.

The Coast Guard dispatched a Shallow Water Response Boat and a Response Boat from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, also diverted from local training operations to provide oversight and on-scene communications.

The rescue boat crews arrived on scene and immediately retrieved one person from the water who had been pinned under the airboat and was suffering from a potential chest and head injury, the release stated.

The Coast Guard then requested a Dare County Life Flight helicopter crew to assist with transporting that person to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, while the crews retrieved the remaining 10 people from the water.

The survivors were all taken to Station Oregon Inlet where their care was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. Two people were reported to have serious injuries.

Commercial salvage towed the OBX 1 to Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo.

The incident is under investigation by Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Nags Head.