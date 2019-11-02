11-year-old NC boy critically injured by SUV at ‘trunk-or-treat’ event

OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — The 11-year-old boy who was hit by an SUV in Oak Ridge on Friday night has been identified, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol news release.

Noah Isaac Chambers, of Stokesdale, was hit around 7 p.m. in front of Bethel United Methodist Church at 8424 Haw River Road.

Troopers at the scene said a group of children was crossing Haw River Road when he was hit.

Chambers was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

A trunk-or-treat event was happening at the church at the time.

Bethel United Methodist Church Pastor Leyton Alan Mears released a statement, saying:

“Our hearts and prayers are with Noah and his family. All of us at Bethel UMC are deeply saddened by this accident and the tragic turn of events. Our focus at this time is providing care and support for all those involved.”

