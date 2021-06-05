11-year-old NC boy dies after incident at SC river, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 11-year-old was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at Clifton Beach, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said.

According to a release from Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the coroner’s office and emergency personnel responded to Clifton Beach at 239 Goldmine Road Sunday afternoon in reference to a reported drowning.

Clevenger said 11-year-old Diego Rivero, of Oxford, North Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m.

Clifton Beach is the name of the Spartanburg County park that has access to the Pacolet River.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, June 7.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.