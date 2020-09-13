1,196 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The NCDHHS announced 1,196 new COVID-19 cases across the state on Sunday, 258 fewer than Saturday but the most cases reported on a Sunday within the past three weeks.
Currently, 831 people are hospitalized, down from 870 reported on Saturday and 938 on Friday.
Now that DHHS has fixed the reporting error that led to hospitalization under-counts late last week, the current total is the smallest since June 16, when there were 829 people in hospitals.
An additional 5 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,052.
There were 19,632 tests completed, more than 10,000 fewer than Saturday.
The percent positive dipped below 5 percent for the first time since DHHS began releasing that figure factored out to tenths of a percent. It’s at 4.9 percent and has been at 5.2 percent or below for three consecutive days.
The World Health Organization has recommended that that percent be at or below 5 percent for 14 days before a safe reopening. That standard could be met in 11 more days.
