12 NC high school students charged after senior prank causes $5,000 in damages

DENVER, N.C. (WJZY) – A senior prank at East Lincoln High School left the school and buses with at least $5,000 in damages, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Twelve students have been charged in connection to the crime.

Deputies responded to a call on Tuesday about vandalism at the school. School officials reported buses and some interior areas of the school building had been covered with some type of sticky substance and glitter. They also advised some type of meat and eggs had been placed in the HVAC system on the roof of the school.

After viewing the school security video, school officials identified 12 students involved in the prank. They met with the students and parents about the incident.

The students admitted to their involvement, the sheriff’s office said.

On May 19, warrants were issued against the students involved.

Zachary James Nguyen, Nathan Carter Thompson, Zachary Ryan Dellinger, William Thomas White, Jonathan Issac Nauman, John Conner Dallin, Brock Michael Callahan, and Ian Bryce Hall, all 18 years old and students at the school, were charged with misdemeanor offenses.

So far, seven of the students charged in the incident turned themselves in at the magistrate’s office. Juvenile petitions are being drawn on four students Thursday.

The charges ranged from trespassing, breaking and entering, injury to real property, and injury to personal property, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.