WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles are in critical condition after a weekend crash involving a dirt bike, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were operating a dirt bike down Yarbrough Avenue around noon Sunday. The pair on the dirt bike collided with a vehicle traveling down Sunny Drive NW.

The teens are both in critical condition, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle has no injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. This is a developing situation.