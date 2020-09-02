12-year-old girl missing for nearly 2 weeks from NC coastal town

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Rebecca Michelle Butler was reported missing after she was last seen in the Shell Point Road area near Shallotte the weekend of Aug. 22.

Deputies say Butler’s mother last spoke with her on the phone on Thursday and hasn’t heard from her since.

Butler is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Hester at 910-713-8360 or call 911.

