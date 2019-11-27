$122 million expected to be spent on 2020 political ads in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you don’t like political ads – it’s probably not going to be a good year for you.

“We’re going to see a lot of money flowing in elections across the country and North Carolina is going to be front and center,” said Mitch Kokai with the John Locke Foundation.

Six billion dollars is the low estimate on national spending for a projected eight million political ads.

President Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have spent the most money so far.

Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York City, just entered the crowded Democratic field and has already made $35 million in ad buys.

According to Advertising Analytics, expect about $122 million to be spent in North Carolina on the presidential election alone.

And you know the ongoing controversy over North Carolina’s congressional maps? Well if the current lines stand, including a re-drawn Wake County, it means “ca-ching” for local media outlets.

“So the congressional map changing is going to have a huge impact on the money is going to be flowing not just to the presidential race but to other major races that both parties really want,” said Kokai said.

That includes the race that is listed at the top of the most-watched in the nation.

The race for Senate.

Incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis (R) is already in a tough primary battle and the Democrats see an opening.

Enough for both parties to spend about $74 million, according to Advertising Analytics.

As for the governor’s race, Democrat Roy Cooper beat incumbent Pat McCrory by just more than 10,200 votes in 2016.

The race this time expected to be the most expensive gubernatorial race in the country.

“So people who really don’t like political ads, don’t like the down in the mud negative campaigning you’re going to want to take the restroom break when your favorite programs not on because that’s about all you’re going to see for a number of months in 2020,” said Kokai.