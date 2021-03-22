125+ gaming machines seized from NC arcade after year-long investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY) – More than 125 gaming machines were seized following a year-long investigation into a Salisbury business, local officials said on Monday.

Officials began investigating Gold Fish LLC, a video gaming business with three locations, a year and a half ago.

On Monday around 11 a.m., warrants were executed at three businesses in Salisbury and two Concord homes. More than 125 video gaming machines were seized along with an unspecified amount of cash. Arrests in the incident are pending and no one has been identified yet as a suspect.

Evidence continues to be collected and this investigation remains active.

The Rowan County sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.