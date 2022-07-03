HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — More than a dozen people have been arrested and charged in an undercover prostitution sting.

According to High Point Police Department, they conducted the undercover operation the week of June 21 in the Southside and Westend neighborhoods after residents and businesses in the area voiced concerns.

Thirteen people have been charged in the operation. More charges are forthcoming, according to police.

Women charged with prostitution and solicitation of prostitution include Christina Y. Brown, 30, Elizabeth A. Cooper, 33, Crystal A. Barefoot, 61, and Baptisha D. Bonham, 36, all of High Point.

Two men, Rick A. Watkins, 33, and Manuel A. Brea, 49, both of High Point, were also charged with prostitution and solicitation of prostitution.

Anthony L. Godfrey, 50, of High Point was charged with solicitation of prostitution, resisting public officer, reckless driving to endanger public and prostitution.