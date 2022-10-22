ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville drug dealer was arrested in North Asheville on Tuesday afternoon after he fled from police in his vehicle.

Matthew Lynn Goldsmith Jr., 24, was arrested near the 90 block of Edgewood Road in North Asheville around 2:45 p.m. on October 18.

According to police, after attempting to make contact with Goldsmith, he fled in his vehicle; however, police were able to arrest him.

APD K-9 units joined the investigation and assisted investigators in finding Goldsmith to be in possession of 10 handguns, three rifles, more than 400 pounds of marijuana products and over $46,000 in cash.

Goldsmith was charged with trafficking in marijuana by possession, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed gun, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seized Goldsmith Arrest (SOURCE: Asheville Police Department)

Officers seized:

Sentry Arms Mini-Draco pistol (7.62×39 cal)

Spike Tactical AR-15 rifle (.223 cal)

FN PS90 rifle (5.7×28 cal)

Zastava Arms pistol (7.62×39 cal)

Spike Tactical Crusader AR-15 rifle (.223 cal)

FN Five-Seven pistol (5.7×28 cal)

FN Five-Seven pistol (5.7×28 cal)

S&W 357 Magnum revolver (.357 cal)

Glock 29 pistol (10mm)

Glock 23 pistol (.40 cal)

Glock 30 pistol (.45 cal)

Glock 42 pistol (.380 cal)

S&W Bodyguard pistol (.380 cal)

424.26 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, and THC cartridges

$46,294

Money counters, vacuum sealers, scales

Multiple drum and extended magazines

Goldsmith was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Tuesday evening and released on Wednesday on a $50,000 secured bond.