$13 million in rural infrastructure grants expected to bring 375 new jobs, $528 million in private investment to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday nearly $13 million in grant funds for infrastructure in rural areas.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved 30 grant requests to local governments. They total $12,969,015, according to a news release from Cooper’s office. They include commitments to create a total of 839 jobs — 464 of which were previously announced — and $528 million in private investments.

The public investment in the projects will attract more than $528 million in private investment.

The RIA approved two dozen grant requests under the state’s building reuse program. They fall under three categories: vacant building, existing business building, and rural health.

In central North Carolina, the City of Rocky Mount, Cumberland County, Wayne County, and Granville County will all receive funds for various projects.

“Rural Infrastructure Authority grants help our cities, towns and counties address critical infrastructure needs like buildings, water and sewer so they can attract new, good-paying jobs,” Cooper said in the release. “When we invest in rural communities, we are demonstrating that North Carolina is open for business with the tools and workforce to help companies compete globally.”

Below is a comprehensive breakdown of each grant approved.

Vacant Building Category

Burke County: A $100,000 grant will support the reuse of a 377,000-square-foot building in Hildebran, where East Coast Bedding, LLC, plans to locate operations. The company, a supplier of high-quality goose down to luxury apparel brands, expects to create 19 jobs and invest $2,205,000 in this project.

Caswell County: A $250,000 grant will support the reuse of a 294,394-square-foot building in Gibsonville. At this location, Riverside Furniture Corporation, a furniture and home furnishings manufacturer, plans to locate a warehouse and distribution center. The overall project is expected to create 50 new jobs with a $5.4 million investment, while 29 jobs and an $800,000 investment are tied to this grant.

City of Fayetteville (Cumberland County): A $55,000 grant will support the reuse of a 42,965-square-foot building, where Showcase Restoration, Inc., plans to establish operations. The company offers residential, commercial and industrial cleanup and disaster repair services. Through this project, the company plans to create 11 jobs while investing $243,501.

City of Rocky Mount (Edgecombe County): A $500,000 grant will support the reuse of a 47,000-square-foot building. Wolf and Flow X-Ray, a medical imaging manufacturer, plans to relocate their New York operations to this location. The company expects to create 68 jobs in the overall project, while 58 jobs and an investment of $4,988,226 are tied to this grant.

City of Rocky Mount (Nash County): A $90,000 grant will support the reuse of a 196,671-square-foot building, where The Jay Group, Ltd., a wholesaler of discount footwear, plans to locate. The company is expected to create 15 jobs and invest $2,560,383 in this project.

City of Rocky Mount (Nash County): A $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 220,000-square-foot building, where Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of Ply Gem Industries, plans to locate operations. The company, a manufacturer of exterior building products for commercial and residential use, plans to create 38 jobs and invest approximately $25 million in the overall project, while 22 jobs and an investment of $3,107,581 are tied to this grant.

City of Asheboro (Randolph County): A $100,000 grant will support the reuse of a 60,628-square-foot building, where Sedia Systems, Inc., plans to locate. The company, a manufacturer of lecture hall and auditorium furniture for the education, corporate, healthcare, government and public assembly markets, is set to create nine jobs and invest $900,000 in the project.

Randolph County: A $90,000 grant will support the reuse of a 42,000-square-foot building in High Point. Platinum Collection Furniture, Inc., plans to establish operations at the facility. The company, which develops and manufactures furnishings for hospitality and commercial properties, plans to create 15 jobs and invest $1,093,930 in this project.

City of Eden (Rockingham County): A $100,000 grant will support the reuse of a 111,693-square-foot building, where Night Owl National Contractors, Inc., plans to locate. The company, a commercially licensed general contractor providing interior and exterior renovation, restoration and construction services, expects to create 18 jobs while investing $1,565,000 in the project.

Rowan County: A $400,000 grant will support the reuse of a 65,000-square-foot building in Salisbury. Eastern Wholesale Fence, LLC, an extruder, manufacturer, and distributor of commercial and residential fence products, is locating operations at the facility. The overall project is expected to create 142 jobs with an investment of $17.5 million, while 106 jobs and an investment of $15,944,908 are tied to this grant.

City of Mount Airy (Surry County): A $45,000 grant will support the reuse of a 215,019-square-foot building, where Texwipe, a manufacturer of contamination control supplies and critical cleaning products, plans to locate. The company expects to create 33 jobs and invest more than $4.5 million in the overall project, with an investment of $234,940 tied to this grant.

Wayne County: A $500,000 grant will support the reuse of a 60,000-square-foot building in Fremont. Sanctuary Systems, LLC, plans to locate operations at the facility. The company, which develops specialty fibers and nonwoven materials for applications in various markets and applications such as beauty products, apparel and medical products, plans to create 85 jobs and invest $500,000 in the project.

Existing Business Building Category

Alexander County: A $40,000 grant will support the renovation of a 170,000-square-foot building in Taylorsville that is occupied by Piedmont Composites, LLC. The company manufactures composite products that include church steeples, wall and ceiling panels, and a wide variety of OEM parts for the marine industry. Through this project, the company plans to add 10 jobs and invest $523,246.

City of Thomasville (Davidson County): A $300,000 grant will support the expansion of a building, occupied by Whitewood Industries, Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of solid wood, ready-to-finish furniture. The company has expanded operations to produce personal protective apparel, and plans to add 80,000 square feet to the existing facility. This project is set to create 39 jobs, with an investment of $4,649,657 by the company.

Davidson County: A $125,000 grant will support the renovation of a 108,891-square-foot building in Lexington that is occupied by BMK Americas, LLC. The company, which supplies surface coated films for the laminate flooring industry, plans to add a production line through this project, creating an expected 25 jobs and investing $787,750.

Granville County: A $35,000 grant will support the expansion of a building in Butner that is occupied by Product Recovery Management. The company, a manufacturer of remediation and filtration equipment, plans to add 18,000 square feet to the existing property. With this project, the company expects to create 10 jobs and invest $773,500.

City of Rocky Mount (Nash County): A $190,000 grant will support the renovation of a 100,000-square-foot building in Battleboro that is occupied by LS Tractor USA, LLC. The company, which distributes tractors and associated agricultural equipment through a network of 350 dealers in the United States and Canada, is expected to create 21 jobs and invest $3,348,793 in this project.

Perquimans County: A $190,000 grant will support the expansion of a building in Hertford, where East Coast Steel Fabrication, Inc., plans to add 14,000 square feet to the existing facility. The company designs and manufactures custom marine structures, buildings and boats, and plans to create 28 jobs in this expansion. The overall project represents an investment by the company of $482,202, of which $393,029 is tied to this grant.

City of Asheboro (Randolph County): A $100,000 grant will support the expansion of a building that is occupied by StarPet, Inc., a manufacturer of post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) flakes used in raw material for the production of bottles, films, fibers and other specialty products. The company will add 44,000 square feet to the existing facility, while adding 11 jobs and investing $17.3 million.

Rockingham County: A $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 188,000-square-foot building in Mayodan that is occupied by Blow Molded Solutions, LLC. The company, a custom blow molder for the recreation, agricultural, large truck, construction and consumer markets, is expected to create 28 jobs and invest $1,680,000 in the project.

Rockingham County: A $500,000 grant will support the renovation of a 250,000-square-foot building in Mayodan that is occupied by Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., a manufacturer of rugged firearms for the commercial sporting market. The company plans to add 60 jobs and invest $10,330,000 in this project.

City of Salisbury (Rowan County): A $120,000 grant will support the renovation of a 42,500-square-foot building that is occupied by Integro Technologies Corporation. The industrial automation company, which designs and develops custom machine vision inspection solutions, expects to add 30 jobs and invest $2.67 million in the overall expansion project, with 18 jobs and an investment of $1,757,500 tied to this grant.

Scotland County: A $70,000 grant will support the expansion of a building in Maxton that is occupied by Huvepharma, a pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, manufacturing and marketing human and animal health and nutrition products. The company plans to add 7,200 square feet to the existing facility, which will produce poultry vaccines. The project is expected to create 10 jobs and attract $1,881,584 in private investment.

Rural Health Category

Forsyth County: A $130,000 grant will support the reuse of a vacant, 65,000-square-foot building in Winston-Salem. Addiction Recovery Care Association, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides drug and alcohol treatment services, will expand by establishing a new facility at this location. The organization expects to create 13 jobs and invest $1,129,874 in the project.

The RIA approved one request under the state’s federally-funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Economic Development program:

Rockingham County: A $2 million grant will support the reuse of a site at which Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, the leading pet care company in the United States, plans to establish new manufacturing and distribution operations that will become operational in 2022. The overall project is set to create up to 300 jobs, while 100 jobs and an investment of $450 million are tied to this grant.

The RIA approved five requests under the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account program: