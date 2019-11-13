13 people arrested after narcotics operation in NC

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Thirteen people have been arrested after officials conducted a narcotics operation in Kinston.

On Wednesday, the Kinston Police Department with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, the United States Marshall Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners, conducted an operation to arrest people who have been involved in the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics.

During these operations, officials said they seized 75 grams of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana, and arrested 13 individuals.

It is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are expected.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged with:

Abriel Donta Dove, 38, of Kinston, was charged with three counts of sell/deliver crack cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of selling a controlled substance.

Emanuel Sutton, 31, of Kinston, was charged with three counts for sell/deliver crack cocaine.

Tajari Hines, 18, of Kinston, was charged with one count of sell/deliver marijuana.

Dominique Rouse, 29, of Kinston, was charged with three counts of sell/deliver crack cocaine and marijuana.

Melvin Moye, 40, of Kinston, was charged with three counts of sell/deliver crack cocaine.

Wilson Murphy, 44, of Kinston, was charged with three counts of sell/deliver crack cocaine.

Joshua Smith, 36, of Snow Hill, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

Ryan Aytch, 23, of Kinston, was charged with sell/deliver cocaine.

Thomas Scott, 36, of Goldsboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Kristen Styron, 30, of Kinston, was charged with conspiracy to traffic heroin.

Terrance Clovis, 59, of Kinston, was charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine.

Sherman Soloman, 48, of Kinston, was charged with three counts of sell/deliver crack cocaine.

Simon Johnson, 35, of Kinston was charged with three counts of sell/deliver crack cocaine.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now