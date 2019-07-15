13-year-old, 2 others found stabbed at home in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people were stabbed in a northwest Charlotte home early Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a home on North Linwood area, near I-85 and Brookshire Boulevard, around 2:08 a.m. Officers say they found two adults and a 13-year-old suffering from stab wounds inside the home. The three were taken to Atrium Health with serious injuries.

Police say the case appears to be domestic. They are not searching for any other people in the stabbing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

