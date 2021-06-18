13-year-old girl drowns in NC apartment pool, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 13-year-old girl died from downing in a pool at an east Charlotte apartment complex Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said emergency crews responded to a drowning just after 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Barrington Drive.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed to WJZY Friday that she did not survive.

Her death is being investigated as a “Public Accident,” police say.

