14 aftershocks hit NC county after large weekend earthquake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WNCN) – Officials said Friday that more than a dozen aftershocks had hit Alleghany County after an area near Sparta was hit by a large earthquake Sunday.

The University of Memphis also said it is sending specialists from its earthquake research center to North Carolina to monitor aftershocks of this past weekend’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

A 2.9 aftershock rattled the area on Tuesday — one of 14 aftershocks since the most powerful earthquake to hit North Carolina in more than 100 years struck Sunday morning.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but some minor structural damage was reported in Sparta, as well as cracks in roads.

Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar said the 5.1-magnitude earthquake caused widespread minor damage to homes in Sparta with structures and chimneys being knocked over. No one was hurt.

The University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information, with help from North Carolina and U.S. geological survey officials, has deployed four portable seismograph stations in a tightly controlled pattern to record aftershocks of the earthquake.

WGHP contributed to this report

