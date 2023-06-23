RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a dozen North Carolina river sites tested positive this week for elevated levels of fecal bacteria, according to a group that conducts weekly testing across 54 river sites.

There were five sites in the Triangle region and nine others that failed testing for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in salt water, according to Sound Rivers.

The river sites that failed in central North Carolina involve some of the most popular, including Poole Road canoe launch, Falls of the Neuse canoe launch, the Clayton Riverwalk, and Smithfield Town Commons, the group said in a Friday news release.

Sound Rivers officials said recent rains likely created runoff that ended up in rivers.

“It doesn’t mean you can’t have any contact with the water at these sites, it just means you need to take precautions,” Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director, said in the news release.

Pavilion Beach at Lake Royale in Franklin County also failed E. coli bacteria testing this week, officials said.

Closer to the North Carolina coast, nine sites failed water testing this week.

Those along the Neuse River that failed are Oak Bluff Road in Kinston, Glenburnie Park in New Bern, Black Beard Sailing Club on Upper Broad Creek, Midyette Street/Smith Creek and Rice Creek in Oriental, and Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Near the coast, three more sites failed to meet recreational water-quality standards: Havens Gardens and Pamlico Plantation in Washington, Cotton Patch Landing on Blounts Creek.

A failing rating means the water sampled has elevated levels of fecal bacteria that can come with an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections for pets and humans, the news release said.