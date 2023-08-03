GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – Fourteen dogs were rescued in a suspected dog fighting ring in downtown Gastonia on Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

A warrant was served around 6:30 a.m. at a residential location on the 940 block of East 6th Avenue near downtown Gastonia, where the dogs were saved.

“It’s always haunting… seeing what the dogs have had to endure and thinking about how they’ve suffered,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue team.

The Humane Society of the United Sates assists the Gaston County Police Department in the rescue of 14 dogs from from an alleged dogfighting situation.

Neighbors told Queen City News that authorities had been asking about the property before the bust. Still, many were unaware of what was happening on the property because of a high fence in the backyard.

QCN showed the backyard pictures to neighbors, who were shocked by what was happening.

“We are grateful to the Gaston County Police Department for intervening on behalf of these dogs,” Johnson continued. “No animal deserves to suffer the way these dogs have, but this is the last day they will have to live like this.”

In a news release, the Humane Society of the United States said the dogs showed signs indicating they were being used for dog fighting. Dog fighting paraphernalia was also seized.

No arrests have been made yet.

“The Gaston County police are grateful for the assistance and partnership with the HSUS in our ongoing commitment to ending this type of animal cruelty,” said Capt. Kyle Yancey.