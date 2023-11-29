ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Debris that had fallen from a truck set off a chain of crashes on Monday on Interstate 73/74 south in Asheboro, according to Westside Fire & Rescue.

In all, the situation involved five collisions and 14 vehicles.

At 5:44 p.m. on Monday, Westside Fire & Rescue said crews responded to help Highway Patrol after debris fell off of a truck on Interstate 73/74 south, near Vision Drive.

Photo shows damage after string of crashes on Interstate 73/74 in Asheboro. (Courtesy of Westside Fire & Rescue)

On the way to the scene, crews learned that there was a possible crash in the same area and, at the scene, found a collision involving four vehicles on the interstate near Spero Road. Only minor injuries were reported.

Another team found a crash involving three vehicles caused by the slowed traffic. No one was hurt.

Near Pineview Road, crews responded to a second four-vehicle collision with one person entrapped.

While waiting for the road to clear, another three-vehicle collision took place with no injuries.

Westside Fire & Rescue reports that Rescue 13, Rescue 23, Engine 131, Engine 51, Car 16, FM 5, Highway Patrol and Randolph County EMS were on scene.