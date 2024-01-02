GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a 14-year-old was found shot to death Saturday night. Another teen who is also 14, is in custody and is facing charges.

Police responded to the area of 1700 South Greene Street after a call of shots fired. The Shot Spotter system reported the shooting. Officials said as officers were driving to the scene, the victim, Zykere Langley, a 14-year-old male who was a student at C.M. Eppes Middle School, was seen on the city’s public safety camera system collapsing in the street near the intersection of Pitt Street and Brown Street.

Officers located Langley and began life-saving measures. He was transported by Greenville Fire and Rescue to ECU Health Medical Center, where he died on Sunday.

This was a targeted incident, officials said. Detectives developed leads, used camera footage and interviewed witnesses before arresting the 14-year-old suspect, who was not named, on Sunday at 1 p.m. The teen is currently at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Pitt County Schools have been made aware of the incident. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758- 7777.