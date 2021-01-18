14-year-old bicyclist struck and killed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A 14-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle this weekend in Charlotte, police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident involving a bicyclist around 4 p.m. near Freedom Drive and Berryhill Road on Sunday. Arthur Parham, 81, was driving a Honda and struck Jaden Slade, 14, who was riding a bike.

Slade was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

An initial investigation revealed Slade was on his bike and stopped at a red light intersection and was within a crosswalk and there were signs indicating not to cross. Parham said his light was green and Slade pulled in front of him and he could not avoid the collision. Parham pulled over and remained on the scene.

CMPD said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in the deadly accident.

The investigation is ongoing.