14-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in north Charlotte

by: Mike Andrews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 14-year-old is accused of killing a 16-year-old boy and injuring two others in a shooting in north Charlotte Sunday evening, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at the Trinity Park Apartments on Trinity Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as 16-year-old Jaylen Foster, was pronounced dead on scene.

Two others were taken to the hospital. One had been shot in the leg and the other in the neck.

Detectives said a 14-year-old was identified as a suspect in the case. The juvenile was arrested Monday after an interview with investigators.

The teen is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a minor, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704334-1600.

