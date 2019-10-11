14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to Jessica Williams, spokeswoman for the police department, officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of Kennedy Plaza in the Houston Moore community around 8:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, he is listed in stable but serious condition.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

