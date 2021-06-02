14-year-old kicked in face, robbed at gunpoint of $3 in NC

SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY) – A 14-year-old was threatened with a gun, attacked, and robbed of $3 by three suspects in Salisbury last week, police said.

Officers said a person dressed in red pulled a gun on the teenager near Park Avenue on Thursday and pushed them to the ground. The suspect then kicked the 14-year-old in the head and face.

The three suspects then robbed the child of $3 at gunpoint.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.