14-year-old leads NC deputies on high-speed chase

MONROE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 14-year-old boy led Union County deputies on a chase early Thursday with speeds that topped 100 mph at times, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 2:15 a.m., a deputy assigned to the Union County Sheriff’s Alcohol Field Enforcement attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on US 74 east of Indian Trail.

When the deputy caught up with the suspect vehicle, the driver sped off – reaching speeds of more than 100 mph while heading east towards Monroe, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver ran red lights before running over stop sticks deployed by Monroe police.

The vehicle crossed the concrete median and continued east in the westbound lane before crossing back into the eastbound lane and exiting on Skyway Drive.

The chase then moved to residential streets.

The suspect vehicle drove behind the Derby Restaurant where deputies “executed a forced vehicle stop preventing the vehicle from moving,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle and deputies learned it was a 14-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office said the teen did not qualify for secure custody so he was released to the custody of his father.

No one was injured in the chase.

The vehicle was seized and the teen will be charged through the juvenile court system.