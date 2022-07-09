CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old is facing a slew of charges after police said he was involved in multiple shootings, a robbery, and led law enforcement on a chase, reaching 100 MPH.

The teenager, who the Charlotte -Mecklenburg Police Department referred to as a ‘dangerous juvenile suspect,’ was wanted for robbery and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The teen suspect had removed his electronic monitoring device, police said.

The wanted 14-year-old was spotted on Tuesday, July 5, inside a stolen vehicle, CMPD said. During the pursuit, the teen suspect was switching off with another teen operating the stolen car.

The 14-year-old drove in excess of 100 MPH, drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic, and failed to stop at numerous traffic lights and stop signs, police said.

The pursuit went into Cornelius before the teen and two other passengers crashed the stolen car and tried to run from the vehicle. CMPD said they worked with Cornelius PD to arrest all three teenagers.

Their names are being withheld due to their age, CMPD said.

During the 14-year-old’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of a concealed handgun. The teen was additionally charged with two more ‘shooting into an occupied dwelling’ incidents.

The 14-year-old’s total charges include robbery, hit-and-run, possession of a handgun by a minor, felony flee to elude, and assault with a deadly weapon, CMPD said.

All three teenagers face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting officers.