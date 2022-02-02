14-year-old NC boy shot, killed; police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday, and police are investigating his death as a homicide, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:21 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of McPherson Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found Jakaylen Chambers, 14, of Greensboro, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say he died a few hours later and they began a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.