14 years after shooting his wife, NC man charged with her murder, sheriff says

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Bladenboro man is now charged with murdering his wife 14 years to the day since he shot her in the abdomen during an argument, the sheriff’s office said.

On Oct. 4, 2007, Mark Timothy Sykes shot his wife, Jennifer Bass Sykes, in the stomach with a handgun, Sheriff James McVicker said in a news release.

The shooting occurred during a domestic argument.

Jennifer Sykes survived but underwent multiple surgeries to treat her gunshot wound.

Mark Sykes was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He was sentenced in June 2008 and served 4 years and 4 months in the state prison system.

McVicker said Jennifer Sykes continues to suffer from complications from the shooting until her death in March 2020.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined her cause of death was complications stemming from the gunshot to the abdomen.

On Monday, 14 years to the day since Jennifer Sykes was shot, Mark Sykes was charged with first-degree murder in her killing and arrested.

He is being held at the Bladen County Detention Center without bond.