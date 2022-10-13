GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night.

Greenville police said the 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Police responded around 8 p.m. to an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane for a report of a shooting. That’s where they found Bowser, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen, who was captured after a foot chase, has since been charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, where he was being held.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.