15-year-old charged with first-degree murder after NC man shot to death

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police arrested and charged a 15-year-old after a man was killed in a shooting in Burlington, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Burlington police responded to the 100 block of James Drive after receiving a call about a shooting just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found Jaquan Lennel Boyd, 28, of Burlington. Boyd had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the dead of Jaquan Boyd is asked to call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.