15-year-old from NC drowns in Myrtle Beach hotel pool

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old drowned in a Myrtle Beach hotel pool around July 11 after being reported missing, according to the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said Duong Ma of Archdale, North Carolina left his hotel room at about 6 p.m. July 10 to go swimming, and when he didn’t return by 9:30 p.m., his family went to look for him and called police after he wasn’t found.

Ma was found in the pool at Sea Mist at about 11 a.m. July 11, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said he died of asphyxiation due to drowning.

According to a police report obtained by News13, several people, including police, tried to find him in the area of the pool, the beach, and the boulevard with no results. Ma’s shirt and flip flops were still on the floor near the indoor pool when someone went to look for him, according to the report.

News13 has reached out to the coroner’s office to find out why the death was not reported for more than a week.

News13 is also working to learn why it took 13.5 hours between the time he was reported missing to the time his body was found.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.