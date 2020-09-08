15-year-old NC girl arrested in deadly crash with speeding motorcycle, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A 15-year-old girl driving with no license on North Tryon Street struck an “excessively speeding” motorcycle that wrecked, caught fire, and killed the driver, authorities say.

Officers responded to calls regarding a wreck involving a motorcycle and a car around 8:30 p.m. Friday near North Tryon and Dorton streets.

The driver of a Yamaha FZ1 motorcycle, 22-year-old Reginald Page, was found suffering from multiple injuries. He was transported to Atrium Main where he was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed Page was speeding excessively on North Tryon Street and collided with a Honda sedan that was leaving a parking lot, police said.

Page continued on his motorcycle before it caught fire and became completely engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Honda sedan, a 15-year-old girl, was arrested for driving without a license. She was then released to a guardian. No impairment by the juvenile is suspected. Page did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his license.

The DWI Task Force and CSI were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.

