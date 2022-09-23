ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was suspended for 365 days after he was found with a loaded gun on the property of St. Pauls High School, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The student was searched after leaving campus and returning. Law enforcement searched the student and found the loaded gun, which never made it into the building, according to the district.

The St. Pauls Police Department said the student was charged and is held in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on campus,” the district said in a statement. “The safety of our students and staff members is paramount. Thanks to the swift action made by staff members and law enforcement, a possible tragedy was avoided.”

The district encourages students and staff to stay vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.

Last year, News13 reported on several students who were found with guns at schools within the district.