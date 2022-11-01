RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An eastern North Carolina drug trafficker arrested with heroin, crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun will spend 15 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, of Jacksonville, received his sentence of 180 months in prison followed by 60 months of supervised release Tuesday from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

He pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Prosecutors said between June 2019 and March 2021, Pickett trafficked at least 40 ounces of crystal meth, 907 grams of meth and 470 grams — or roughly a pound — of oxycodone.

When he was arrested on March 18, 2021, authorities said, he was in possession of the loaded gun and drugs including heroin, oxycodone, crack, fentanyl and marijuana along with baggies, a scale and $2,470 in cash.

Pickett had five previous state felony convictions and was wearing an ankle monitor while he sold the 40 grams of crystal meth, Boyle said.