$150 million in federal funds distributed to NC counties, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that an additional $150 million in federal funds for COVID-19 relief for counties has been disbursed this week.

A news release said the funds are from the Coronavirus Relief Fund that was passed by Congress. They represent the second half of $300 million appropriated to county governments. Counties are required to offer at least a quarter of their total allocation of funds to municipalities.

“During this pandemic people across North Carolina rely on their local governments for essential health and safety help close to home. Local governments need stability and funding to cover the costs of COVID-19 response and we are working quickly to get these resources where they are needed,” Cooper said in the release.

Click here for a breakdown of how much each of the 97 counties received

Each of the 97 counties received a base amount of $250,000 with additional funds distributed by population. Wake, Guilford, and Mecklenburg counties received funds directly from the federal government, the release said.

Counties and municipalities have been given instructions on how the funds may be used, the release said. They include:

Medical needs, including COVID-19 related expenses, like testing, for public hospitals and clinics

Public health needs, such as personal protective equipment and medical supplies, in addition to the cost of cleaning public areas and facilities like nursing homes

Payroll expenses for public safety or health care employees dedicated to responding to the pandemic

Expenses to protect public health, such as teleworking, distance learning, food delivery, paid leave for public employees, expenses for maintaining prisons, and protecting the homeless population

