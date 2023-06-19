Smoke from the wildfire off Galloway Road in Bolivia. Photo by Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15,600+ acre wildfire at the North Carolina coast is now more than half contained, officials said Monday night.

The northern Brunswick County wildfire will be entering its sixth day on Tuesday after it was sparked by a controlled burn last week in the Green Swamp Nature Preserve.

The Pulp Road Fire’s acreage has decreased slightly only because of more accurate mapping, the N.C. Forest Service said.

The fire is now at 52 percent contained — up from just 10 percent on Sunday. There were 96 firefighters at the scene on Monday — an increase from 80 over the weekend.

NC DOT image of smoke in Wilmington Saturday.

Smoke off Galloway Road in Bolivia. Photo by Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy: Lee Kachel

Saturday radar showing the smoke from the wildfire

NC Forest Service photo on Saturday.

NC Forest Service photo

CBS Newspath/WWAY



CBS Newspath/WWAY



Officials said rain is on the way, but it’s unclear how much.

“The forecast frontal system is expected to deliver widespread precipitation over the course of the next several days in the area, though exact amounts of accumulating rainfall remain uncertain.”

Officials did not say if the rain would help firefighting efforts, but it is likely precipitation will.

N.C. 211 is still closed between Little Macedonia and Camp Branch roads.