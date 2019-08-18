$15,000 diamond ring stolen from hotel room in NC mountains

The victim, who was staying at the hotel, reported that a white gold diamond ring was stolen from the room that she was staying in. WBTV photo from Boone police.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a case in which a $15,500 ring was stolen from a hotel room in Boone.

According to the Boone Police Department, the incident happened at Fairfield Inn on Blowing Rock Road on July 23, 2019.

Officers responded to the hotel on a report of a larceny.

The victim, who was staying at the hotel, reported that a white gold diamond ring was stolen from the room that she was staying in. She reported the value of the ring at $15,500.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip with a text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

