$15,000 diamond ring stolen from hotel room in NC mountains

North Carolina news

by: WBTV

Posted: / Updated:

The victim, who was staying at the hotel, reported that a white gold diamond ring was stolen from the room that she was staying in. WBTV photo from Boone police.

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a case in which a $15,500 ring was stolen from a hotel room in Boone.

According to the Boone Police Department, the incident happened at Fairfield Inn on Blowing Rock Road on July 23, 2019.

Officers responded to the hotel on a report of a larceny.

The victim, who was staying at the hotel, reported that a white gold diamond ring was stolen from the room that she was staying in. She reported the value of the ring at $15,500.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip with a text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss