RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five counties in eastern North Carolina are home to the world’s only wild red wolf population, near the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. That population dropped from 35 to 34 red wolves on May 18 when one was found shot dead.

The red wolf was discovered on May 18 along the fence line of Newland Road in Creswell with a gunshot wound to its torso, according to a necropsy conducted on the animal. The N.C. Center for Biological Diversity said gunshots are the leading cause of death for red wolves.

In an effort to find the person responsible, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offered up a $5,000 reward last week. On Monday the N.C. Center for Biological Diversity tripled that total by chipping in an additional $10,000.

“We grieve the senseless killing of one of the most endangered mammals on the planet, and we want the perpetrator brought to justice,” said Will Harlan, Southeast director at the center. “This is a cowardly act against one of the only red wolves in the wild. We hope someone steps forward with information.”

The $15,000 reward is for any information that could lead to finding the perpetrator.

That person could face a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison and a $50,000 fine, since the red wolf is protected by the Endangered Species Act.

While only 34 remain in the wild, the center said strides have been made in recent years to not only see to the survival of wild red wolves, but to also help lead to a “full recovery.” To create this momentum, the center released a comprehensive 2019 report outlining actions needed to save them from extinction. The center even filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s failure to revise its outdated recovery plan from 1990.

Following that suit, the service announced in 2022 that is was renewing its recovery program. The service also recently committed to providing annual plans for releasing captive-bred wolves into the wild.

According to a release from the center, five red wolf pups were born in the wild earlier this year and the red wolf population is on the rise.