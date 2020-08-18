150,000+ Duke Energy customers could be eligible for disconnection for unpaid bills

Rubber stamp with the text past due over an invoice document. 3D illustration. Concept of unpaid debt recovery.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re one of the more than 150,000 Duke Energy customers with an outstanding balance it could soon be lights out if you don’t pay your power bill.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission is ending the moratorium on disconnections September 1st, but if you haven’t paid your bills it doesn’t mean you’re out of luck.

“Certainly we do not want to disconnect any customers,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Meredith Archie. “That’s the last step we want to take.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic began Duke Energy took protactive steps to stop disconnections and waive late payments fees for North Carolina residents.

“There are about 150,000 customers in North Carolina that could be eligible for disconnection,” said Archie.

Over the past several months, Duke Energy customers have racked up more than $250 million in unpaid power bills, but Archie says Duke Energy is willing to work with you to keep the lights on.

“We’ll be offering extended payment plans for customers who need them,” said Archie. “They’ll have a month to reach out and set those up with us and get on a payment plan to avoid any disconnections in their service.”

Duke Energy customers will receive multiple notifications at least ten days before being disconnected, but Archie says there is one thing you need to be aware of if you’re behind on your bills.

“There are potential scams that we want our customers to be aware of so if you receive a call saying pay up right away or you’re going to get disconnected that’s a red flag that it could be a scam,” said Archie.

In addition to the six and 12-month payment plans being offered by Duke Energy customers may be eligible for the State Crisis Intervention program or LIHEAP.

