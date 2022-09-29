MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) – Saturday’s 150th anniversary celebration of Bodie Island Lighthouse’s first lighting has been postponed due to Hurricane Ian, the National Park Service and Cape Hatteras National Seashore said.

Bodie Island Lighthouse stands 156 feet tall and is located on the Roanoke Sound side of a portion of a peninsula that is the first part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. (Ashley Anderson/CBS 17).

The National Park Service said flooding and heavy rainfall across the weekend forced it to make the postponement call.

Additionally, a news release said “all ranger-led educational programs and Bodie Island Lighthouse climbing opportunities are canceled this Saturday, Oct. 1”.

The idea to construct Bodie Island Lighthouse began in 1837 when the government wanted potential sites along the coast for a lighthouse to supplement the existing lighthouse in Cape Hatteras.

Delays and complications postponed construction for 10 years, but began coming to fruition in 1847.

However, its first installment lacked a brick foundation, was deemed unsafe and abandoned in 1859. Another was later blown up by Confederates in the Civil War in 1861. A final lighthouse was not constructed until 1872.

Fast forward and the upkeep of Bodie Island Lighthouse was transferred to the National Park Service in 1953. This came after a light was installed and electrified in 1932.

Finally, the most recent lighthouse updates came in 2013 and hosts seasonal public tours.

To read more about Bodie Island Lighthouse’s history, click here.