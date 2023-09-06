GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — As a Piedmont Triad school system continues battling mold on campuses, they’re still trying to help students.

According to the Alamance-Burlington School System, they are offering free meals to school-age children on Wednesday.

Sites that will be open on Wednesday are:

Andrews Elementary School

Newlin Elementary School

Elon Elementary School

Southeast Alamance High School

First United Methodist Church

This free meal distribution comes after ABSS was forced to delay the start of the school year a second time after dozens of campuses were found to have issues with mold, some of it toxigenic, and the school district began working towards cleaning up the impacted areas.

School is set to start on Sept. 11 for ABSS students.

ABSS’s public information officer Les Atkins said that while they deal with the mold, remote learning is not an option at the time because they haven’t been able to distribute devices like Chromebooks and hotspots to students, which presents barriers to remote learning.

Two local parks are leaving splash pads and pools open an extra week to give students something to do while the start of school is delayed.

The mold remediation dashboard provides an updated list of the schools that are undergoing remediation, keeping up-to-date on which schools have mold and which schools have toxigenic mold specifically.

On Friday, five schools had been identified as having toxigenic mold. By Tuesday, 16 schools were on the list.