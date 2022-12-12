RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Piedmont Triad stores were among 70 stores fined by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to price-scanner errors.

70 stores in 38 counties have paid fines due to these errors. The NCDACSS conducts periodic inspections of scanner systems to make sure that items are ringing up at the correct, advertised prices.

If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors follow up with a more thorough inspection later. Undercharging is reported but does not count against a store.

Penalties are issued if a store fails its follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties, the store will be re-inspected every 60 days until it is in compliance, and additional penalties are possible if they fail.

In the third quarter of 2022, the following stores faced penalties from the NCDACSS in the Piedmont Triad area:

Walmart Supercenter at 3141 Garden Road, Burlington paid $2,330 in fines.

Dollar General at 5387 U.S. Highway 158, Advance paid $5,000 in fines.

Family Dollar at 3501 South Main St., Winston-Salem paid $5,000 in fines.

Family Dollar at 550 MLK Boulevard, Winston-Salem paid 5,000 in fines.

Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall paid $5,000 in fines.

Walmart Supercenter at 4550 Kester Mill Road, Winston-Salem paid $4,490 in fines.

Dollar General at 1400 N.C. 62 East, Climax paid $1,350 in fines.

Dollar General at 5430 Samet Drive, High Point paid $2,455 in fines.

Dollar General at 2907 South Main St., High Point paid $3,195 in fines.

Family Dollar at 2358 North Fayetteville St., Asheboro paid $2,325 in fines.

Dollar General at 1620 Way St., Reidsville paid $2,120 in fines.

Dollar General at 2282 Zephyr Road, Dobson paid $1,350 in fines.

Circle K at 110 Graceland Lane, Mount Airy has been assessed $5,530 in fines based on two failed inspections.

Family Dollar at 308 East Alkins St., Dobson has paid $4,160 in fines.

Dollar General at 103 Willow St., Yadkinville paid $3,155 in fines.

Dollar General at 103 West Main St., East Bend paid $5,000 in fines. An inspection in September showed a 17.33 percent error rate based on 52 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed and paid a fine for two previous inspections this year. The store was reinspected in November and failed with a 5.67 percent error rate based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $3,235 fine.

All of these stores will be re-inspected.

Customers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors can call the Standards Division at (984) 236-4750.

“Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during checkout. Over the last year we have seen about 26 percent of price scanner inspections fail. It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct.”